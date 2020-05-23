As you know, Joe Biden’s remark yesterday that “you just ain’t black” if you vote for Trump had his campaign at first defending the comment, until Joe ended up offering an apology. Team Joe knows they can, for the most part, count on the media to help circle the wagons around the Democrat candidate, but sometimes the wagons aren’t circled tightly enough for some Democrats. This tweet from a Politico Mag contributing editor helped spark one example:

The ability of the Trump campaign to take a minor Biden gaffe and kick up a whole day's worth of coverage on it (so far) at least with Biden apologizing and write-ups in the NYT and elsewhere should scare the hell out of Democrats https://t.co/RXcicNn3K9 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) May 22, 2020

First, here are some responses from some blue check journos:

Don't reporters and editors have some influence over whether a "minor" gaffe gets converted by "the Trump campaign" into a "whole day's worth of coverage"? https://t.co/G3t9GMi4o3 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 22, 2020

Another way of saying that the profession is broken. https://t.co/CStvnvA508 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 22, 2020

It's true, especially since Obama lost after Romney team did much of the same playbook in 2012. https://t.co/btHPAzujKC — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020

Just coincidentally, those tweets sound similar to what Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz said in response (it’s almost as if they’re working off the same script):

But you are a person who determines what to cover, and you decided to cover this. https://t.co/MqUzTliFtJ — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 22, 2020

Mainstream media, you have been put on notice! But will Sen. Schatz be satisfied with the response?

I didn't cover it. But when Tim Scott does a press call to denounce the comments, they sell t-shirts off of them, spend all day hyping them on cable and social media, are you surprised they get covered? More to the point, why isn't there a similar effort on the other side? https://t.co/2DZFDBJch6 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) May 23, 2020

Why isn’t there a similar effort on the other side?

Keep those blinders on tightly, MSM and Dem politicians!

The best part about social media is watching journalists and politicians say this stuff in public. https://t.co/v8rAEGbOD1 pic.twitter.com/EOUasj7768 — BT (@back_ttys) May 23, 2020

"Don't yell at me. I didn't cover it!" pic.twitter.com/qS2JILKalT — BT (@back_ttys) May 23, 2020

Democrats should be terrified that when Biden said something that bothered people it got media coverage? People do remember that he is running for president, right? (The Biden campaign does not seem terrified.) https://t.co/zrbq9zdOMz — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 23, 2020

It’s nice when the media says the quiet parts out loud.