Now that “Russia collusion” and the “Ukraine phone call” angles have all come up empty (other than a couple toothless and partisan articles of impeachment) the anti-Trump media Resistance needs to have a narrative to chew on. On MNSBC, the “Morning Joe” co-hosts demonstrated what it’s come to:
.@JoeNBC speculates that Trump weighs “270, 275, 280 …”
Mika: “Maybe more …” pic.twitter.com/5PFNY33D5W
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2020
They should have had Nancy Pelosi on so she could play along.
They’ve hit rock bottom https://t.co/9qcwxpZTdv
— anthony bruozas (@BruozasLaw) May 20, 2020
#Journalism https://t.co/bbOtlqNElY
— MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) May 20, 2020
Can you imagine the outrage if Stacy Abrams advanced poundage became a news story. The media would go crazy
— Mark (@mark_mcich) May 20, 2020
Just imagine the media hyperventilating that would ensue.