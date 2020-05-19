We told you Monday that President Trump said he’s been been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative against COVID-19 for almost two weeks.

Democrats began an immediate concern-troll campaign, which included presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden sounding the alarm by trying to make Trump seem incredibly irresponsible, not to mention suicidal:

Joe Biden just compared President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been prescribed to people for 65 years by doctors, to injecting himself with Clorox. pic.twitter.com/EaLbQwlZP5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

“Malarkey” was immediately spotted.

Biden: "Taking Hydroxychloroquine is like injecting Clorox into your blood" Can somebody please explain the difference between Hydroxychloroquine and Clorox to Biden? That'd be great. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/kwD8MaAgzd — TruthHammer⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TruthHammer888) May 20, 2020

Not that Joe would pretend to understand the difference.

This is actually an accurate description of how the left interprets things and it’s scary AF https://t.co/Etw6J6v8ky — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) May 20, 2020

I want to say these people are as dumb as dirt, but they know what they're doing.

It's the people who actually believe it, that have a serious problem. https://t.co/phUPvvyfYS — NvPatriot💥 (@Nvpatriot2) May 20, 2020

I took Hydroxychloroquine for several weeks when I visited Kenya in 2007. (Anti-malaria). I had some wild dreams, but I was in Kenya!

It’s on the WHO list of essential medicines… what is @JoeBiden saying? https://t.co/ArWWirL349 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 20, 2020

The stupid runs deep with #QuidProJoe Biden https://t.co/eD2MsSzZol — Dana Boos (@DanaBoos3) May 20, 2020

Let's test it out. Trump's taking HCQ. Biden can take Clorox. Whoever's alive in the end wins. — JustCallMeG (@theRealMizG) May 20, 2020

***

