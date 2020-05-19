We told you Monday that President Trump said he’s been been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative against COVID-19 for almost two weeks.

Democrats began an immediate concern-troll campaign, which included presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden sounding the alarm by trying to make Trump seem incredibly irresponsible, not to mention suicidal:

“Malarkey” was immediately spotted.

Trending

Not that Joe would pretend to understand the difference.

***

Related:

‘Dr. Pelosi’ explains why the president shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine (Hint: If Trump was a Dem the media would be calling it a particular kind of ‘shaming’)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CoraonavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumphydroxychloroquineJoe Biden