Earlier today we told you that Fox News’ Janice Dean provided a very accurate translation of what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend about nursing home deaths in the state.

Governor Cuomo’s briefing this afternoon didn’t make things any better:

Dean, whose in-laws died of COVID-19 in nursing homes, has had it with Cuomo’s excuses, especially after today’s press conference where he claimed nursing homes have been a “top priority” from day one:

More about this story remains to be learned, and no doubt there are some who would rather that not happen.

Exactly.

