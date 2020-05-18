Earlier today we told you that Fox News’ Janice Dean provided a very accurate translation of what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend about nursing home deaths in the state.

Governor Cuomo’s briefing this afternoon didn’t make things any better:

Dean, whose in-laws died of COVID-19 in nursing homes, has had it with Cuomo’s excuses, especially after today’s press conference where he claimed nursing homes have been a “top priority” from day one:

Now more than ever I want to see the part where reporters get to ask @NYGovCuomo questions especially since we’re starting to finally see stories about his terrible decisions and many asking for a full investigation into the nursing home nightmare. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 18, 2020

Wow and now they leave the press conference as soon as reporters start asking questions. Brutal. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 18, 2020

Mother Nature and God are once again being blamed for coronavirus deaths instead of terrible decisions by @NYGovCuomo and his leadership. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 18, 2020

I have heard from people who work in nursing homes in NYC who are afraid to talk because they will lose their jobs or be sued for speaking out. Their stories are horrific about how our seniors were handled and treated especially during this pandemic. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 18, 2020

More about this story remains to be learned, and no doubt there are some who would rather that not happen.

There should be a thorough and detailed investigation into the claims and allegations. The truth behind caring for our elderly often gets swept under the rug. It’s a sad statement about who we are. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 18, 2020

I agree wholeheartedly. This is something ALL of us no matter what political side you’re on should be in favor of. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 18, 2020

Exactly.