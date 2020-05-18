Fox News’ Janice Dean, whose in-laws died of COVID-19 in a New York nursing home, offered up this much-needed ACCURATE translation of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo meant when he said on Sunday, ” vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do”:

She also has “no words” in response to the governor saying “no one should be prosecuted for nursing home deaths”:

Does Gov. Cuomo think this story will just go away? Because it’s not just going to go away:

Trending

There has to be an investigation of some kind:

Because what happened in New York NEEDS to be exposed:

Faster, please:

Yep. The media made him a hero for months, but now the truth is coming out:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoJanice Dean