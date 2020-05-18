Fox News’ Janice Dean, whose in-laws died of COVID-19 in a New York nursing home, offered up this much-needed ACCURATE translation of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo meant when he said on Sunday, ” vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do”:

Translation: “Not my fault even though I approved the order that recovering corona virus patients could go back into nursing and assisted living homes. And then it spread like wildfire to the most vulnerable people that we are supposed to be protecting…” https://t.co/YR79xavVr7 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2020

She also has “no words” in response to the governor saying “no one should be prosecuted for nursing home deaths”:

Does Gov. Cuomo think this story will just go away? Because it’s not just going to go away:

We will keep covering this Story. These people, beloved family members – many of whom could have been saved – deserve nothing less. https://t.co/e5UJj6K4WV — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) May 17, 2020

There has to be an investigation of some kind:

There should be a 9/11 commission about what has happened in so many of these homes. https://t.co/qtnJxZhZ6W — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) May 17, 2020

Because what happened in New York NEEDS to be exposed:

“If they are honest, historians judging the American experience during the coronavirus pandemic will excoriate our barbaric failure to protect the elderly. Mindless policies and bureaucratic indifference turned many nursing homes into killing fields.” https://t.co/aH9tSfmhHq — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2020

Faster, please:

“ @NYGovCuomo insists he did everything he could to protect residents of the state’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 crisis. Apparently, even some Democrats disagree.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 16, 2020

“Several Democratic state lawmakers are now demanding an independent investigation of how the Cuomo administration has handled the coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes, which have seen more than 5,300 deaths from the virus. They’ve got strong grounds for their demand.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 16, 2020

Yep. The media made him a hero for months, but now the truth is coming out:

Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if @NYGovCuomo was a Republican? It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a republican I’d be just as furious). — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2020

***

Related:

'We want answers': Janice Dean's in-laws died of COVID-19 at a New York nursing/assisted living home https://t.co/kDWD3RBsr6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2020

'Vulnerable people are going to die': Andrew Cuomo should have probably passed on the question about New York's nursing home disaster https://t.co/R53IMEqyFN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 17, 2020