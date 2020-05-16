Joe Biden said this week that anybody who believes the Tara Reade allegations shouldn’t vote for him, and judging from a new Politico story that’s been shared by CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Biden won’t have to worry about losing support from many in the national media:

It’s safe to say the “believe all women” movement as part of the #MeToo era has been officially suspended.

Gee, what changed?

One of those stories is not like the other.

2020 has brought with it some major #MeToo rule changes.

