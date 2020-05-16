Joe Biden said this week that anybody who believes the Tara Reade allegations shouldn’t vote for him, and judging from a new Politico story that’s been shared by CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Biden won’t have to worry about losing support from many in the national media:

This @politico story is VERY tough for Tara Readehttps://t.co/ht5d6b9LSI — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 16, 2020

A number of people whose paths crossed with Joe Biden’s accuser say they remember two things: Tara Reade spoke favorably about her time working for Biden, and she left them feeling duped https://t.co/YYjiK2iE6D — POLITICO (@politico) May 15, 2020

It’s safe to say the “believe all women” movement as part of the #MeToo era has been officially suspended.

Christine Blasey Ford sure is lucky she supported the right political party. This is on the “breaking news” app on iPhones right now. pic.twitter.com/nkr1v99MD2 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 15, 2020

Gee, what changed?

Unreal:

One of those stories is not like the other.

In 2018 this was declared evidence of 'why women don't come forward.' https://t.co/coPAqxAbpo — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2020

In 2018 you would have called this victim shaming. https://t.co/h1rfMqSeMc — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 16, 2020

2020 has brought with it some major #MeToo rule changes.

Odd how the media didn't bother to cover Ford's history with the same attention to detail. Oh wait, did I say odd? I meant predictable. #hacks — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 16, 2020

Yeah. Too bad media didn't review Ford's history in the same manner. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 16, 2020

Have any sides been taken yet? https://t.co/qVxIXeqFkh — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 16, 2020

Imagine them doing this to Ford. https://t.co/Mz1RUZ3McZ — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) May 15, 2020

Journalism's about helping the vulnerable. In this case, a vulnerable Democrat. https://t.co/yBQbJnNeso — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 16, 2020

I can attest that mainstream outlets didn’t write pieces like this against Kavanaugh’s accuser. My former boss, Sen. Grassley went out of his way to condemn any threats or attacks aimed at her. The double standard is so apparent and gross. https://t.co/RAjgRQ0PFv — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) May 15, 2020

GorT: the left: "Do not attack the victims of sexual harassment! They need to be heard and respected" Also the left: "Tara Reade is manipulative, deceitful, and a user" Nice job, Cillizza. https://t.co/aazXY9B5yO — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 16, 2020

So typical to see the media establishment trash a victim to protect a white male politician. Am I doing this right? https://t.co/syNRn59aq7 — Holden (@Holden114) May 16, 2020

***

Related:

Well, that settles it! PBS has given Jennifer Rubin all the proof she needs that Joe Biden didn’t sexually assault Tara Reade