Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has said she’s guided by science and the facts in regards to her response to the coronavirus, has said that protests at the Capitol may necessitate extending “stay-at-home” orders, which as of this moment expire at the end of the month. However, the science and fact-driven governor admitted she has no evidence that the protests have done anything to worsen the spread of the virus — but whatever! — Whitmer said that she’s just trying to save everybody’s life so shut up:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "Everything I’m doing is trying to save your life." pic.twitter.com/Ew1Iv0mcdH — The Hill (@thehill) May 15, 2020

Paging George Orwell!

That’s perfect.

Why isn't she shutting down all motor vehicles in her state? THAT would save lives, too. 🤔🤣 — Hillary's Hind Leg (@ksoileau) May 16, 2020

Don’t give her any more ideas!

Except for that planned parenthood thing https://t.co/rtisTFqsTe — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) May 15, 2020

Well that’s a different story. ::Ahem::

the government telling you they’re trying to save your life never actually results in them saving your life https://t.co/PZg14dOYum — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 16, 2020

Were people high when they elected this women? She is terrifying https://t.co/52d3wXlsvK — ML (@just_mindy) May 16, 2020

Oh, one final question:

Why is Michigan keeping the number of nursing home COVID deaths secret @GovWhitmer??? https://t.co/VypvrnQ6tU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 15, 2020

Over to you, Gov. Whitmer! … Gov. Whitmer?