When it comes to backing Michigan out of some of the lockdown measures she’s imposed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her decisions will be guided by facts and science:

And with that, Whitmer said protests at the Capitol (there was another one this morning) could cause her to have to extend the stay-at-home orders:

But it’s possible that Whitmer’s decisions don’t always need to be guided by “facts and science”:

From the Washington Examiner:

Hours after the appearance, a reporter asked Whitmer during a press conference, “What proof do you have to show that that’s happening?”

“I don’t have proof. I’m [not] following everybody home and taking their temperatures and watching them for two weeks,” the governor replied, later defending the claim by discussing the method by which the novel coronavirus spreads.

“The way that it spreads is person-to-person contact, that it can stay in the air for a while, that when you’re closer than 6 feet, not wearing masks. It is when you are touching one another. We saw a lot of that at these protests at the Capitol. And that’s how COVID-19 spreads,” she said.

And we also know how government overreach spreads.

It certainly didn’t.

