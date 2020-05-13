Earlier we told you that DNI Richard Grenell had made public a list of officials in the Obama administration who had submitted unmasking requests that would have identified Gen. Michael Flynn. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared the names:

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 – Read 3 pages provided by NSA here pic.twitter.com/NozVpQlRn2 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway commented on the news:

This is unbelievable and disappointing from high-ranking officials & sore losers. Many of the two-faced unmaskers repeatedly lied on TV & elsewhere, while stating under oath the truth of "no evidence of collusion/conspiracy". @RichardGrenell, brave and patriotic. https://t.co/oYZoZFxB5D — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 13, 2020

And right on cue, a mainstream media firefighter — in this case the Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler — tried to remind Conway that there might not be anything to see here:

Read the fine print, @KellyannePolls:

“While the principals are identified below, we cannot confirm they saw the unmasked information.” https://t.co/nk7JhxHZTP — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 13, 2020

Dude, really?

Read the BIG print in @washingtonpost for the past 3 years @GlennKesslerWP & at least wince or blush. If you can't apologize, at least get a grip. Your paper incessantly accused a campaign I managed of colluding with Russia to win. Time to "fact-check" the Obama-Biden crew. https://t.co/syPQMC9lN0 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 13, 2020

Yeah, we won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

If only there was some type of highly-funded journalistic outlet with access to powerful people that might be able to find out. https://t.co/YAd9BANZa8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 13, 2020

Many MSM journos are likely plugging their ears and averting their eyes until this story blows over.

Nothing to see here says Resistance Media… — Don Carter (@d1carter) May 13, 2020

The point is THEY REQUESTED THE UNMASKING! — Doc (@cajuncapitalist) May 13, 2020

There's that famous journalistic curiosity and drive we hear so much talk about…from them. "We just don't know. And no, we aren't going to bother asking."

This is the problem when all your sources are people implicated by the truth, they tend to go silent when facing charges. https://t.co/PKLPGMIJH7 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 13, 2020

These dates are…revealing and NOT good. — SD🎗 (@SDannny44) May 13, 2020

Maybe someone should ask Brennan, Clapper, or Power about it during one of their endless hits on CNN or MSNBC? Or should we just let the facts go unchecked, Washington Post Fact Checker? https://t.co/bcpqKcFojL — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 13, 2020

Will the MSM work to find this out? LOL. Nah. https://t.co/2WqdqMU0sL — NoblePups (@PleasantPups) May 13, 2020

Is there any doubt the next media spin will be “Republicans pounce”?

Sad and pathetic. You are covering for Obama and Biden. https://t.co/ZujeGZrTP6 — JPC14409 (@jpc14409) May 13, 2020