Earlier we told you that DNI Richard Grenell had made public a list of officials in the Obama administration who had submitted unmasking requests that would have identified Gen. Michael Flynn. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared the names:

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway commented on the news:

And right on cue, a mainstream media firefighter — in this case the Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler — tried to remind Conway that there might not be anything to see here:

Trending

Dude, really?

Yeah, we won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Many MSM journos are likely plugging their ears and averting their eyes until this story blows over.

Is there any doubt the next media spin will be “Republicans pounce”?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: