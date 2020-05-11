As Twitchy told you Monday, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang did her best (with help from the rest of the MSM) to turn President Trump’s response to her question into a racist attack.

If you missed it, here’s how it unfolded:

Reporter: Why is this a global competition [on testing] to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives… Trump: That’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me… R: Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? T: I’m not saying it specifically to anybody pic.twitter.com/yL0KHxdoeL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 11, 2020

Greg Gutfeld translated the media/Dem attempt to generate a “racism” narrative this way:

An analogy: Bob swears at rude drivers often. Then he swears at a rude driver who's not white. CNN says, Aha: Bob's racist. Their grift: ignore the color-blind behavior & selectively pick an instance that enables a smear. CNN must know they're doing this. Trash. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 12, 2020

CNN’s media hall monitor Brian Stelter followed that up like so:

If you can send me several other examples of the president saying the words "ask China," twice, in response to a single question, then your analogy holds up. Until then… it doesn't. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 12, 2020

LOL! “Journalism” y’all!

Gutfeld responded…

THAT'S your defense? That all Trump's references to China's dealings -from trade to fentanyl to corona – which go back years, publicly – must conform to your desperate specifications? So, it must be "TWICE?" Do you realize how hilarious that is? Go home. Take a bath https://t.co/WeB2danvAt — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 12, 2020

Yep. CNN is a clown show and they don’t seem to realize it.

STRAWMAN DOWN — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) May 12, 2020

Working for CNN must be the most gut wretching experience for any real journalist. I can't even imagine… — RatherBFishing (@rather_fishing) May 12, 2020

The race card. The battle cry of every liberal designed to take focus off of the issue. Oh, and, also, #ObamaGate. — Carol Lee 🇺🇸 (@CarolLeeAmerica) May 12, 2020

I wonder what CNN will be offended by tomorrow? — Adrian Anthony (@adrian_anthony1) May 12, 2020

That CNN will get the vapors tomorrow over something Trump-related is as guaranteed as the sun rising in the east.

People keep telling me Brian isn't really this dumb, but I think maybe he really is this dumb. https://t.co/40sISNTg68 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 12, 2020

If it’s not stupidity, then it’s an act. Neither choice is a good look for a self-described “journalist.”

Also, amid the media’s constant attempts to turn Trump’s battles against reporters into “racism” issues, never forget who fancies himself to be the president’s archnemesis: