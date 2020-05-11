Perhaps the biggest media takeaway from Monday’s Trump press conference was when the president answered a reporter’s question, and the Resistance media immediately attempted to turn it into an issue of racism. But that just makes it another day of the week that ends in a “y.”

But there was another moment of controversy. Ahead of the press conference, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl decided to play the role of “Karen” when it comes to strict COVID-19 guidelines:

Fox News’ John Roberts noticed the apparent jab directed at him and responded this way:

Well, we’ve reached the “WH reporter attempts to shame another WH reporter” act in this particular play.

And all this time we thought it was only Trump who went after people in the media! *Eye roll*

Out: White House Press Corps.

In: White House Karen Corps.

