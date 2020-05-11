Perhaps the biggest media takeaway from Monday’s Trump press conference was when the president answered a reporter’s question, and the Resistance media immediately attempted to turn it into an issue of racism. But that just makes it another day of the week that ends in a “y.”

But there was another moment of controversy. Ahead of the press conference, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl decided to play the role of “Karen” when it comes to strict COVID-19 guidelines:

Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd — jonkarl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020

Fox News’ John Roberts noticed the apparent jab directed at him and responded this way:

Facts – I was quietly seated more than 6' away from the closest person (adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines)

-When the press conference began, I put mask on.

So – what, exactly is the basis for this petty effort at shaming???? https://t.co/ctW4knjkyD — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2020

Well, we’ve reached the “WH reporter attempts to shame another WH reporter” act in this particular play.

Jon Karl is your friendly neighborhood Karen. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 11, 2020

And all this time we thought it was only Trump who went after people in the media! *Eye roll*

Is Karl the male version? — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) May 12, 2020

Holy crap @jonkarl is a petty girl. https://t.co/stsfv1jGim — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) May 12, 2020

Petty is as petty does https://t.co/APj11HcRiC — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 11, 2020

Out: White House Press Corps.

In: White House Karen Corps.

Update:

Karl tells me that he wasn't shaming anybody when reached for comment: "It was an extraordinary scene. I wasn’t shaming anybody. I simply tweeted four photos showing just about everybody wearing a mask in the Rose Garden — something we have never seen before." https://t.co/eosUH4eCV6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2020

Uh huh.