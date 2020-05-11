Perhaps the biggest media takeaway from Monday’s Trump press conference was when the president answered a reporter’s question, and the Resistance media immediately attempted to turn it into an issue of racism. But that just makes it another day of the week that ends in a “y.”
But there was another moment of controversy. Ahead of the press conference, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl decided to play the role of “Karen” when it comes to strict COVID-19 guidelines:
Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd
— jonkarl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020
Fox News’ John Roberts noticed the apparent jab directed at him and responded this way:
Facts – I was quietly seated more than 6' away from the closest person (adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines)
-When the press conference began, I put mask on.
So – what, exactly is the basis for this petty effort at shaming???? https://t.co/ctW4knjkyD
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2020
Well, we’ve reached the “WH reporter attempts to shame another WH reporter” act in this particular play.
Jon Karl is your friendly neighborhood Karen.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 11, 2020
And all this time we thought it was only Trump who went after people in the media! *Eye roll*
Is Karl the male version?
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) May 12, 2020
Holy crap @jonkarl is a petty girl. https://t.co/stsfv1jGim
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) May 12, 2020
Petty is as petty does https://t.co/APj11HcRiC
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 11, 2020
Out: White House Press Corps.
In: White House Karen Corps.
Update:
Karl tells me that he wasn't shaming anybody when reached for comment: "It was an extraordinary scene. I wasn’t shaming anybody. I simply tweeted four photos showing just about everybody wearing a mask in the Rose Garden — something we have never seen before." https://t.co/eosUH4eCV6
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2020
Uh huh.