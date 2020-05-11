In audio that was “leaked” (we’re using the most exaggerated finger quotes possible), Barack Obama is heard telling former aides that Attorney General Bill Barr dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn is a “threat to the rule of law”:

NEW this evening: Yahoo News obtained audio of former President Barack Obama warning former administration officials that the "rule of law is at risk" after the Justice Department moved to drop its criminal case against Michael Flynn — https://t.co/AQLUYqLrBN — @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) May 9, 2020

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley dismantled Obama’s claims in three tweets:

Within Obama's recent false statements was a crushing irony. While Obama decried the lack of precedent for the Flynn dismissal, he previously discussed the use of a clearly unconstitutional statute against Flynn despite never being used successfully … https://t.co/uEWILl0apL — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 11, 2020

…So after no evidence of a crime by Flynn was found by the Dec. 2016, Strzok, McCabe, Comey, Yates and Obama retreated to the last refuge of the prosecutorial scoundrel, the Logan Act, under the apparent theory that an unconstitutional crime is still better than no crime at all — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 11, 2020

…When Obama expressed alarm over how the “basic understanding of rule of law is at risk," it was a belated concern given his willingness to charge the incoming National Security Adviser under the Logan Act.The lack of precedent was not a barrier to seeking any crime of any kind — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 11, 2020

And there it is!

one of the few voices of reason in Law twitter who hasn’t abandoned legal principle for politics it’s a small group https://t.co/e1WGdTQ7a1 — ThunderB, SicSemperTyrannis (@ThunderB) May 11, 2020

Turley has previously said the Obama-era FBI under James Comey had “one of the most thuggish records I’ve ever seen.”