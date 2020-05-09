The Justice Department, headed by Bill Barr, dropped all criminal charges against Michael Flynn this week, but the Durham investigation into the origins of the 2015/2016 push that culminated in the bogus “Russia collusion” narrative continues unabated.

As the primary Democrat narrative continues to crumble into dust, former CIA Director John Brennan seems sorely troubled:

It is unsurprising @realDonaldTrump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior. BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 9, 2020

Brennan’s tweets often have a “drama queen” feel, but this one’s extra special.

LOL . . . somebody's having a bad day. https://t.co/lnx2fypUBp — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 9, 2020

Could be.

His twitter-voice always goes up an octave when it looks like justice might be closing in. — ScepticalOliveOyl (@JoStGiles) May 9, 2020

That’s a great way to describe it!

BTW – history will be written with you as a traitor. https://t.co/JSDrVDt87z — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 9, 2020

What mortal man gets to judge who the "righteous" are? I definitely know the kind of man refers to others as "lickspittle" though https://t.co/ilwreMMGU5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 9, 2020

John must be frightened Very very frightened https://t.co/mruB5taBTb — john reilly (@travlr009) May 10, 2020

Shouldn't you be huddling with your lawyers, Johnny? 😐 https://t.co/U8xV3hep48 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) May 10, 2020

Wow. This dude totally sounds like a James Bond villain. https://t.co/poT2lbSS5o — Christine Jones (@Boutros_Boutros) May 10, 2020

He kinda does, right?

