We learned a lot about the investigation into Russian collusion this week, and former advisor to President Trump George Papadopoulos is tweeting that he’s hearing some of the CIA agents who kept “bumping” into him around the world were interviewed months ago.

It’s amazing how few leaks there have been from the Durham investigation compared to the Mueller investigation — Rep. Adam Schiff should look into that.

Trending

They’ve been after William Barr since Day 1.

This was a great week; John Durham next week would be almost too much to ask for … not that we’d turn it down.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CIAGeorge PapadopoulosinvestigationJohn Durham