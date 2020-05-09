We learned a lot about the investigation into Russian collusion this week, and former advisor to President Trump George Papadopoulos is tweeting that he’s hearing some of the CIA agents who kept “bumping” into him around the world were interviewed months ago.

Am learning that some of the CIA guys who started “bumping” into me in London and Athens have been interviewed by Durham months ago! This investigation is far more along than anyone can imagine. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 8, 2020

It’s amazing how few leaks there have been from the Durham investigation compared to the Mueller investigation — Rep. Adam Schiff should look into that.

Better hurry up. The investigation is only as safe as the party who controls the White House. — AmericanNationalist (@LeftistFakeNews) May 8, 2020

It’s already taken too long. — Michael Kiernan (@mwkiernan) May 9, 2020

Looking forward to justice. Lock em up. pic.twitter.com/y3fIzF2Znv — Patriots of Q -⭐️⭐️⭐️- 🇺🇸 (@LibMeltdowns) May 8, 2020

The CIA doesn’t just bump into people. They’re always up to something. — Hastytkd (@hastytkd) May 9, 2020

Technique is called “a fortuitous encounter” in spook speak 🕵️‍♂️ — jim tierney (@avenue62) May 8, 2020

Durham isn’t stupid. And I think he’s collecting so much evidence that there will be no unturned stone! Good job! — Thea ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@thea_ceo) May 8, 2020

Seems it should be. Had to have started on inauguration day if not before. The first straw is about to be revealed, which should tell us that prosecution is all but finalized. — Laine Peitzmeier 🇺🇸 (@LyfNDaFastLaine) May 8, 2020

Thank God… literally — Magooananda (@Ammaschildfoeva) May 8, 2020

Hopefully the indictments are signed, sealed and ready to be delivered — Sharon Melton (@sharonjmelton) May 8, 2020

Confirmation. Knew #Durham had to be getting very close just based on all the stuff they're suddenly willing to see released.

The long frustrating slow-roll was always about Durham getting his cases & strategy lined up. Necessary before starting to peel the lid off. https://t.co/Gxv9ymQ2kS — J.E. Dyer (@OptimisticCon) May 8, 2020

Results wanted. — Jerry Copeland (@copelander06) May 9, 2020

pain, heard it might be a coming. https://t.co/x150edBDYD — Sean Dulac (@seandulac) May 9, 2020

Drip, drip, drip . . . Then comes the FLOOD! Important to note that real investigations don't "leak" until the case is completely airtight! https://t.co/hDZAgkfyvz — Rebecca Barr (@RebeccaBarr214) May 8, 2020

Durham is running out the clock.#AppointSpecialProsecutor — Rob Renz (@ArmyTTU) May 9, 2020

They are actually doing the job Mueller and his team were paid tens of millions to do. — T (@T32319915) May 8, 2020

Brennan has been silent for 3 weeks on here. I wonder why? 🤔😂 — Kali Gal ⭐⭐⭐ (@GoinBackToKali) May 8, 2020

Excellent info, thank you. Keep us apprised as you are able. — 14_ALL_41 (@4_Musketeer_4) May 8, 2020

Excellent to know — Madame Blue (@TJLibertyBelle) May 8, 2020

And now they will go after Barr and Durham and try to discredit them. #WWG1WGAW — Debbie Owings (@debsdeeds) May 8, 2020

They’ve been after William Barr since Day 1.

Not going to happen. Bar and Durham are Durham are bulletproof — Sylvia (@Sylvia23445565) May 8, 2020

This was a great week; John Durham next week would be almost too much to ask for … not that we’d turn it down.

