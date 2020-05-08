Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the immediate release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed on contempt of court charges after refusing to apologize for keeping her business open in defiance of the stateâ€™s shutdown order. Luther was subsequently released on Abbottâ€™s order, and is now back at work.

One of the salon ownerâ€™s first customers since returning was Sen. Ted Cruz:

Trending

Cruz shared a video today:

That will no doubt cause a triggering on the Left, but what doesnâ€™t?

***

Related:

The video tesitomony of Texas salon owner who was arrested for conducting business is worth a viewing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: SalonSen. Ted Cruz