Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for the immediate release of salon owner Shelley Luther who was locked up on contempt of court charges after refusing to apologize for opening her business in defiance of the state’s shutdown order:

NEW: Gov. @GregAbbott_TX now calling for immediate release of Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther from jail. Proud Texan right now. Now, LET HER FREE. pic.twitter.com/2kxXvz2YIp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 6, 2020

A second letter was sent to Judge Moye by AG Ken Paxton saying he abused his discretion:

#NEW: Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX sent letter to Dallas Judge Eric Moye saying Moye abused his discretion by putting Shelley Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode, in jail for opening her business despite the #COVID19 shutdown. pic.twitter.com/pWficGXz67 — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 6, 2020

She was also fined $7000:

BREAKING: Shelley Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner who opened in violation of the governor’s executive order, sentenced to 7 days in jail for civil / criminal contempt of court and fined $7,000. @CBSDFW — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Watch it again:

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

***

Related: