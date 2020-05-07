As we told you yesterday, WH press secretary Kayleigh McEnany torched the media after a question about Trump downplaying the coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak. If you missed it, this was the exchange:

CNN was among the triggered, and their butthurt was expressed via the daily “Reliable Sources” newsletter:

The newsletter failed to mention the funniest part, which was when a reporter cried out “you were prepared for that” as McEnany exited the presser.

Pathetic, isn’t it?

This particular mic drop left a bump on the heads of the NY Times, WaPo, NPR and Vox.

