As we told you yesterday, WH press secretary Kayleigh McEnany torched the media after a question about Trump downplaying the coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak. If you missed it, this was the exchange:

WATCH White House @PressSec @KayleighMcenany BLAST the Media for pretending like they didn’t downplay the Coronavirus. Absolute Savage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K2v5nh1JWw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2020

CNN was among the triggered, and their butthurt was expressed via the daily “Reliable Sources” newsletter:

CNN’s @oliverdarcy did not appreciate @PressSec calling out media outlets for their early Coronavirus mistakes pic.twitter.com/g2UXNMjCMZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2020

The newsletter failed to mention the funniest part, which was when a reporter cried out “you were prepared for that” as McEnany exited the presser.

“How dare she cherrypick quotes from January and February in response to us cherrypicking her quote from February 😫😫😖😫” — John-Jo Carter (@johnjo_carter) May 7, 2020

Pathetic, isn’t it?

It's called a mic drop. — ♠️Leonidas♠️ (@davidphx) May 7, 2020

This particular mic drop left a bump on the heads of the NY Times, WaPo, NPR and Vox.