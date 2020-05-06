On Wednesday we told you about a reporter at the White House press conference who asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the administration’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak. Basically the question backfired on select media outlets in a video seen by many — but The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway subsequently noticed a rather hilarious comment from the gathered press at the end of McEnany’s remarks:

“You were prepared for that” — but apparently the press wasn’t. The reporter’s comment is at the tail end of this video:

That’s just classic.

LOL!

