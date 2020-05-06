On Wednesday we told you about a reporter at the White House press conference who asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the administration’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak. Basically the question backfired on select media outlets in a video seen by many — but The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway subsequently noticed a rather hilarious comment from the gathered press at the end of McEnany’s remarks:

The cry from a journalist of "You were prepared for that!" as she walks off is really one for the ages. https://t.co/JcVMAApSDM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 7, 2020

“You were prepared for that” — but apparently the press wasn’t. The reporter’s comment is at the tail end of this video:

WATCH White House @PressSec @KayleighMcenany BLAST the Media for pretending like they didn’t downplay the Coronavirus. Absolute Savage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K2v5nh1JWw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2020

That’s just classic.

LOL, I thought I heard that… sad and pathetic — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) May 7, 2020

The best middle finger to the Fake News media from a POTUS press secretary in a long time https://t.co/4S9cosmNjk — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) May 7, 2020

LOL!