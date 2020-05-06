Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House press secretary, held another presser today. During one round of questioning about initially downplaying the coronavirus outbreak in the early stages, McEnany wasn’t about to let anybody in the press pretend they were among the prescient ones who saw it coming:

WATCH White House @PressSec @KayleighMcenany BLAST the Media for pretending like they didn’t downplay the Coronavirus. Absolute Savage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K2v5nh1JWw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany torches Vox, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR for downplaying the severity of the coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3qQgvuXrYE — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 6, 2020

Well dayum!

This is amazing🔥🔥🔥. Watch WH Press Sec @kayleighmcenany torch fake news media outlets on their BS propaganda and fake news “reporting.” pic.twitter.com/TTWQIZswQq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2020

OUCH.

Kayleigh doth wrecketh lib journos https://t.co/TF6YrEotAm — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 6, 2020

That much is certain.

We're gonna need more dancing pallbearers pic.twitter.com/KMkTxopzr0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2020

The media used to complain about a lack of Trump admin daily press briefings, but now that McEnany has the job and has been doing them, the WH press corps might start hoping they take another extended break.

