As we told you a little while ago, it was a great day for revisionist history when the highly dubious 1619 Project was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

But perhaps MSNBC’s Katy Tur also got an unnamed shoutout from the Pulitzer people when the head of the committee made this analogy for journalists:

OMG the head of the Pulitzer Prize committee just said that, during this pandemic, "journalists running toward the fire" and that they're both "risking…and losing their lives" to protect us. She literally embraced the firefighter analogy! cc: @DrewHolden360 @redsteeze — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 4, 2020

Well it’s good to know those in the field of journalism think so highly of themselves.

Grocery store clerks are risking more than most journalists right now. https://t.co/7VMsoZnMrQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020

Can journos maybe share some of their firefighter gear with others who are out there too?

Based on most coverage I have read from most journalists, the grocery clerks are also engaging in much more critical thinking while doing their jobs. — Matt Brown (@statomattic) May 4, 2020

Bingo.

I’ve been waiting for today for a long time for precisely this reason. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

We've always known journos were the real heros Just ask them. They would be more than happy to tell you how important they are. — Steve Powell (@Powow22) May 4, 2020

Journalists are like the kings of a ridiculously inflated sense of self importance https://t.co/VOGl0K3EB3 — Durinn McFurren (@DurinnM) May 4, 2020

Didn't they try to kick out @ChanelRion of WH press briefings under guise that she was endangering them by getting too close??? https://t.co/PVoCONPv0R — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 4, 2020

Find a profession that seems to think higher of itself than journalists do.