As we told you a little while ago, it was a great day for revisionist history when the highly dubious 1619 Project was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

But perhaps MSNBC’s Katy Tur also got an unnamed shoutout from the Pulitzer people when the head of the committee made this analogy for journalists:

Well it’s good to know those in the field of journalism think so highly of themselves.

Can journos maybe share some of their firefighter gear with others who are out there too?

Bingo.

Find a profession that seems to think higher of itself than journalists do.

