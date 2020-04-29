Tara Reade has leveled some serious allegations at presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, and naturally some activist organizations who spent the better part of 2018 saying “believe all women” are all over this story. Oh wait, we mean they’re NOT all over this story, and their silence is deafening (and telling):

Wow, these “believe all women” activists sure were singing a different tune a couple years ago:

There’s a “double standard,” and then there’s whatever that is.

It’s certainly difficult to argue otherwise.

