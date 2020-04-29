As we told you earlier, billionaire Elon Musk shared a Wall Street Journal article about the lockdowns around the nation:

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Those were three words that Rep. Ilhan Omar did not want to hear, but Musk’s tweet provided a chance for the squadmember to engage in some class warfare:

Billionaires want to continue profiting off your labor even if it means risking millions of lives. They call this "freedom." pic.twitter.com/9rRKeHDh4m — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 29, 2020

Omar and AOC will certainly agree that people being released and free to go about their lives and earn livings is the opposite of “freedom” even while pointing to peoples’ inability to afford rent due to shutdowns:

Every single member of Congress is hearing from their constituents, the question is will they listen. 1/3 of Americans weren’t able to pay rent April 1st, more will not be able on May first. Yes, @AOC is on the bill, now call and ask your member to sign on too. https://t.co/iUGyGrdncR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 28, 2020

But whatever it takes to get back at those billionaires.

I'm no billionaire, what's my problem? — scott coleman (@bandphan) April 29, 2020

Omar might be surprised that not only billionaires think it’s time to get America back to work.

Says the person who's still making her taxpayer-funded salary. https://t.co/C5E1bY8g8k — Scott Stringle (@Cynical_Savage) April 29, 2020

The shutdown is risking millions! 26 million unemployed people that can not provide for themselves and their families. — Mike D (@Navigator504) April 29, 2020

It's called "being able to feed your family". — Ed (@Ed17859264) April 29, 2020

Or “oppression,” according to leftists like Rep. Omar.