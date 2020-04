It appears billionaire inventor Elon Musk has had enough:

He had just shared this WSJ op-ed arguing to end the lockdowns right before he tweeted the one above:

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

This, of course, put a target on his back:

This ain’t it & the tech community can’t just act like this is ok. Sorry but it’s not. https://t.co/kCULNonMbw — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) April 29, 2020

And now he’s the villain?

Elon is at the point in his storyline where he becomes the villain. Human lives won’t get in the way of personal gain. https://t.co/P4CWa6lGFu — James Ellars 🧢 (@Ellars) April 29, 2020

And then people, angry at his call to begin opening up the economy, started sharing this old prediction where he said on March 19, “Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April”:

you're a smart man. put your phone down. please. https://t.co/SPabr3fjWw — afshad @ home (@afshadd) April 29, 2020

Oof:

We let him build rockets. https://t.co/eODjXG6p10 — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) April 29, 2020

Doesn't exactly fill you with confidence that he can plot a safe route to Mars https://t.co/6xppvGlVoc — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) April 29, 2020

we all have our twitter moments, but this is a doozy https://t.co/SycBHszKI6 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 29, 2020

This tweet didn't age well https://t.co/fUjy7bslNg — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) April 29, 2020

This call didn't work out. [From March 19] –> https://t.co/KvYxpMawyr — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 29, 2020

But he’s right on opening up the economy.

