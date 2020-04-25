CNN’s Chris Cuomo had a big “you should sit this one out” moment yesterday over one of his tweets, but it wasn’t enough to prevent putting the lack of self-awareness on full display on his TV show later in the day:

President Trump claims sarcasm after suggesting the use of disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment. CNN's @ChrisCuomo breaks down why the President's remarks matter. https://t.co/oM0aLF4Tfi pic.twitter.com/otSoB5B9dJ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 25, 2020

Really? Who wants to tell him?

The only person we know of actually using Clorox to fight Coronavirus is…Chris Cuomo's wife, who said she adds it to her bath. "We're going to give it to you straight here" is a joke. This is all a joke. https://t.co/qTSyLzi9G1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2020

Christine Cuomo: "At the direction of my doctor…suggested I take a bath and add a tiny amount of sodium hypochlorite in the form of Clorox [bleach]…To combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it."https://t.co/2bFbt7I44e https://t.co/rVIssCOQDl — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) April 25, 2020

There are multiple reasons Chris Cuomo should sit all this out:

One thing Trump hasn't done is break quarantine while infected with the coronavirus, publicly & viciously attack an Average Joe who asked why he was blatantly violating health guidelines, and then gaslight millions of people with a fake Lazarus moment rising from the basement. https://t.co/bnALgrBYwa — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 25, 2020

You infected half of your family and countless others. Your wife bathes in Clorox. You should sit this one out, Fredo. — Terry (@IrishTea1) April 25, 2020

You broke quarantine and lied to your viewer(s) about it. https://t.co/Fs1I6SDBWT — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 25, 2020

Your wife bathed in Clorox 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hWOPBUiii3 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) April 25, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.