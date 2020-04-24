Following yesterday’s admittedly weird White House COVID19 presser, the manufacturer of Lysol released a message about the importance of not putting any of their disinfectant products into your body by any means.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto shared it with his followers today:

From the manufacturer of Lysol: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)” https://t.co/AeXC2QgFLR — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 24, 2020

And Chris Cuomo couldn’t resist chiming in:

Gee…wonder why they couldnt tell it was all just sarcasm? https://t.co/96hBtc8iK4 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 24, 2020

FYI, Cuomo’s referring to Trump’s remarks today about how he was actually just being sarcastic:

#BREAKING: President Trump says remarks about heat, light, disinfectant were sarcastic: "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." https://t.co/lPysHfFKBb pic.twitter.com/mtY7dZgNnj — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2020

Trump’s explanation today is bizarre and clumsy at best, but can we talk for a second about Chris Cuomo being probably the last person who should be picking on him over this?

your wife takes bleach baths to combat the virus and your whole (infected) family is out and about while you're supposed to be quarantined. Maybe you should just sit this one out, Chris. — QuarantinedQueen (@RealKiraDavis) April 24, 2020

Your wife literally advocates for bathing in bleach. You might wanna sit this one out. https://t.co/BHMeISYPJT — TODD!TODD!TODD! (@BigHeadBS) April 24, 2020

He should definitely have sat this one out.