Following yesterday’s admittedly weird White House COVID19 presser, the manufacturer of Lysol released a message about the importance of not putting any of their disinfectant products into your body by any means.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto shared it with his followers today:

And Chris Cuomo couldn’t resist chiming in:

Trending

FYI, Cuomo’s referring to Trump’s remarks today about how he was actually just being sarcastic:

Trump’s explanation today is bizarre and clumsy at best, but can we talk for a second about Chris Cuomo being probably the last person who should be picking on him over this?

He should definitely have sat this one out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bleachchris cuomoCNNcoronavirusCOVID19Cristina CuomoJim SciuttoLysol