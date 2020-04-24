Hey, everybody makes mistakes, but since this one involves the cable network that likes to real-time fact check the claims of others (whether their fact checks are accurate or not), it was only fair that this one got pointed out:
Never change, @CNN. pic.twitter.com/zdeku82kBq
— Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) April 24, 2020
Really?? I thought we all learned our states by 5th grade!! Come on @cnnbrk Is it Michigan or Minnesota??? pic.twitter.com/neKpI3Bt8m
— Kristen (@khansbe15) April 24, 2020
Missed it by THAT much.
Remember when @CNN mocked Trump for saying the Kansas City Chiefs were from Kansas?
Pepperidge Farm remembers. https://t.co/st9ZD9Zwvt
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 24, 2020
Turnabout is fair play.
You can't sharpie this one out of existence… #TapTap https://t.co/Dbp3XNzrC5
— rbee (@rbeestweets) April 24, 2020
That’s what we’ve been told.
But really trust us on our Corona virus coverage. https://t.co/lbPXHF0nSl
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 24, 2020
That’s not the first time CNN has had geography issues:
Then there's this @CNN classic map. pic.twitter.com/90npXVKjl3
— Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 24, 2020
And this. pic.twitter.com/TzQ50ZGaLU
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 24, 2020
THIS. Is CNN.