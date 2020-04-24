Hey, everybody makes mistakes, but since this one involves the cable network that likes to real-time fact check the claims of others (whether their fact checks are accurate or not), it was only fair that this one got pointed out:

Really?? I thought we all learned our states by 5th grade!! Come on ⁦@cnnbrk⁩ Is it Michigan or Minnesota??? pic.twitter.com/neKpI3Bt8m — Kristen (@khansbe15) April 24, 2020

Missed it by THAT much.

Remember when @CNN mocked Trump for saying the Kansas City Chiefs were from Kansas? Pepperidge Farm remembers. https://t.co/st9ZD9Zwvt — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 24, 2020

Turnabout is fair play.

That’s what we’ve been told.

But really trust us on our Corona virus coverage. https://t.co/lbPXHF0nSl — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 24, 2020

That’s not the first time CNN has had geography issues:

THIS. Is CNN.