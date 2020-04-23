As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that even when certain businesses do start to open up again, workers should refuse to go back.

Yep, she really said that:

The satire geniuses at the Babylon Bee have framed the story perfectly:

Nailed it yet again!

