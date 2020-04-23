As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that even when certain businesses do start to open up again, workers should refuse to go back.
Yep, she really said that:
Only in America does "liberation" mean going back to work.@AOC sits down with @anandwrites to talk about why a return to normalcy isn't enough in a post-coronavirus world. SEAT AT THE TABLE premieres tonight at 10p. #seatatthetable pic.twitter.com/fNE9reHeKG
— VICE TV (@VICETV) April 22, 2020
The satire geniuses at the Babylon Bee have framed the story perfectly:
AOC Drops By Unemployment Office To Tell People How Lucky They Are Not To Have Oppressive Jobs https://t.co/wY1vVB6WDM
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 23, 2020
Nailed it yet again!
They outdo themselves every time https://t.co/2TP6OyaibF
— Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) April 23, 2020
I support Babylon Bee's decision to transition from satirical journalism to an authentic news site, keep up the good reporting. https://t.co/LMqeXZlc3z
— Humble Tea Merchant (@NBackworldsman) April 23, 2020
Barely even parody https://t.co/PjUCBT33JJ
— ⚓Quar_Annie_tine⚓ (@AptlyAnnie) April 23, 2020
Is this satire anymore?
Better than most news media outlets TBH https://t.co/edK3orsHds
— Vishnu (@vishnusupreet) April 23, 2020
This is more accurate than CNN. https://t.co/Lz2EA95yyE
— jsFALLEN (@jsFALLEN) April 23, 2020