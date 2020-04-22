On Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed a little too much excitement at the possibility of widespread economic collapse and the opportunity it would provide to shove the Green New Deal down everybody’s throat, so she ended up deleting the tweet.

However, if the economy does start to recover, AOC has a backup plan in an attempt to keep the economy constricted:

Yep, that’s what she said:

Maybe certain member of Congress should first lead by example by refusing to go to work (or cash their paychecks).

Bingo!

Hard to believe, right?

