During Sunday’s briefing from President Trump, CBS News’ Weijia Jiang went full Acosta, which of course meant that CNN’s Brian Stelter loved it, and applauded the media in general:

Many of the most revealing exchanges at recent WH briefings have been prompted by a new generation of correspondents. They're not taking President Trump's not-my-fault routine for an answer. They're pressing, following up and fact-checking in real time… https://t.co/9jqYhJEPDl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 20, 2020

There’s a new record set every day for “journalists” patting other “journalists” on the back:

Jonathan Karl rightly referred to this as the "soapbox" approach to journalism. It's reporters trying to make themselves the story by getting into confrontations w/ Trump and acting like political opponents rather than journalists.https://t.co/ANHCSpYWdJ https://t.co/7LWA7rNsRF — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2020

They aren't holding Trump accountable, they are simply staging a performance. It's mostly opinion. And btw it's co-dependent. Trump loves attacking them out and they love being attacked by him. Trump gets to play to his base and they play to theirs (other people in the media). — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2020

Translation: Activists with press credentials are more interested in arguing with the president instead of documenting his response and fact checking it https://t.co/7Jqgr2q6ta — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 20, 2020

Stelter probably doesn’t realize it, but it was nice of him to admit that the media was largely hibernating for eight years before the arrival of Trump:

So literally the opposite of what they did with Barack Obama? — Political Gritty Doesn't Have $24,000 Fridge (@PoliticalGritty) April 20, 2020

Completely missing during Obama’s term — David (@No2Progressives) April 20, 2020

Too bad they weren’t around 2009-2016 https://t.co/6bqwkfKvkA — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) April 20, 2020

A "new generation of correspondents" that just happened to show up when Trump was elected. Brian Stelter smells himself too much. pic.twitter.com/2IZYeewCNW — Grant Moyer (@grantmoyer) April 20, 2020

Yep, they didn’t just happen to show up. Most of them had been there but were in a deep hibernation during the Obama years.

It’s the Katy Tur model. Get into a purposeful and intentional conflict with Trump, your odds of landing a TV gig and book deal skyrocket. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

Lmao reporters making it about themselves. "A new generation" of #liberalhacks is more apt. https://t.co/hTyb89Hfm6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2020

Here’s what Tater’s really saying:

If you want the press to hold our leaders to account, vote Republican. https://t.co/xqYMaGYfcM — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 20, 2020

That’s one way to look at it!