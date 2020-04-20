During Sunday’s briefing from President Trump, CBS News’ Weijia Jiang went full Acosta, which of course meant that CNN’s Brian Stelter loved it, and applauded the media in general:

There’s a new record set every day for “journalists” patting other “journalists” on the back:

Trending

Stelter probably doesn’t realize it, but it was nice of him to admit that the media was largely hibernating for eight years before the arrival of Trump:

Yep, they didn’t just happen to show up. Most of them had been there but were in a deep hibernation during the Obama years.

Here’s what Tater’s really saying:

That’s one way to look at it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SteltercoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpjournalismmainstream media