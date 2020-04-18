Everybody knows that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sees to it that his city doesn’t enforce federal immigration laws, and he’s proud of it:

But that defense of illegal behavior won’t extend to citizens trying to make a living against direct public orders, as the mayor proved by promoting a website for anybody who wants to snitch:

Trending

Were Eric Garcetti and Bill de Blasio separated at birth?

Weird how that works, right?

That’s the ultimate progressive mayor dilemma!

coronavirusCOVID-19Eric GarcettiLos Angeles