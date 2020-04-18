Last October, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had some harsh criticism for President Trump:

De Blasio likens Trump’s comments to a 'third-world dictator' https://t.co/saEyA3cVuo — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2016

Fast-forward the tape to today, and it’s clear that was just another example of the mayor engaging in psychological projection. Get a load of this request:

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

Yikes.

This is sure to go over well https://t.co/RsYoYmJMlf — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020

One thing’s for sure: It’s backfiring on the mayor in a big way:

I just texted my report pic.twitter.com/46POdNc9Pb — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020

I'd like to report thishttps://t.co/o1O4qBPLnL — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020

This is an attack on all New Yorkers. The doctors, nurses and hospital staff are working around the clock to end this pandemic, risking their own health. These low life perps must be brought to justice and have the entire weight of the law thrown at them.https://t.co/RRlTS8tfZ2 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) April 17, 2020

Yeah, I’d like to report this moron. pic.twitter.com/1ieriXfres — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 18, 2020

I'd like to report a crime https://t.co/g5ujHDj9eP — Stultus (@StultusVox) April 18, 2020

I would like to report the Mayor of New York at a gym. — Reacher said nothing (@Jack_Reacher29) April 18, 2020

How about dudes going to the YMCA — Political Gritty Doesn't Have $24,000 Fridge (@PoliticalGritty) April 18, 2020

Turn yourself into the authorities, Mr. Mayor!

Snitch for big brother. — It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) April 18, 2020

I feel like I remember events in history with neighbors reporting on neighbors to government officials…..I don't feel like they went too well. — Brian Cohen (@profbdcohen) April 18, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de #Karen — Heather Lee (@hleecar) April 18, 2020

Anne Frank would be reported in a heartbeat by these fascist ghouls. — Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) April 18, 2020

Mayor DeStasi — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) April 18, 2020

"You've done an amazing job maintaining distancing, now make sure you rat out your neighbors so we can fine them and get more money because we're really suffering for some coinage right now" https://t.co/Bvb1Bey7VQ — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 18, 2020

Encouraging people to turn on each other, and punishing individuals for the failures of the state. What a solution. — jolan bogdan (@BogdanJolan) April 18, 2020

Suffice to say, many wouldn’t comply with the mayor’s latest snitch initiative.

Enough said.