Last October, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had some harsh criticism for President Trump:
De Blasio likens Trump’s comments to a 'third-world dictator' https://t.co/saEyA3cVuo
— POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2016
Fast-forward the tape to today, and it’s clear that was just another example of the mayor engaging in psychological projection. Get a load of this request:
How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020
Yikes.
This is sure to go over well https://t.co/RsYoYmJMlf
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020
Oh, look, a Karen Hotline… 🙄 https://t.co/shyKiPQP8i
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 18, 2020
One thing’s for sure: It’s backfiring on the mayor in a big way:
I just texted my report pic.twitter.com/46POdNc9Pb
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020
I'd like to report thishttps://t.co/o1O4qBPLnL
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 18, 2020
This is an attack on all New Yorkers. The doctors, nurses and hospital staff are working around the clock to end this pandemic, risking their own health. These low life perps must be brought to justice and have the entire weight of the law thrown at them.https://t.co/RRlTS8tfZ2
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) April 17, 2020
Yeah, I’d like to report this moron. pic.twitter.com/1ieriXfres
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 18, 2020
February pic.twitter.com/tS2QBL6tBJ
— Occam'sRazorBurn (@scorobe1) April 18, 2020
Texting now https://t.co/RDTJ0dVlKW pic.twitter.com/bnplvvVAdA
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 18, 2020
NYC health commissioner. pic.twitter.com/6XQ7cpVN95
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 18, 2020
I'd like to report a crime https://t.co/g5ujHDj9eP
— Stultus (@StultusVox) April 18, 2020
I would like to report the Mayor of New York at a gym.
— Reacher said nothing (@Jack_Reacher29) April 18, 2020
How about dudes going to the YMCA
— Political Gritty Doesn't Have $24,000 Fridge (@PoliticalGritty) April 18, 2020
Turn yourself into the authorities, Mr. Mayor!
Snitch for big brother.
— It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) April 18, 2020
I feel like I remember events in history with neighbors reporting on neighbors to government officials…..I don't feel like they went too well.
— Brian Cohen (@profbdcohen) April 18, 2020
NYC Mayor Bill de #Karen
— Heather Lee (@hleecar) April 18, 2020
Anne Frank would be reported in a heartbeat by these fascist ghouls.
— Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) April 18, 2020
Mayor DeStasi
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) April 18, 2020
"You've done an amazing job maintaining distancing, now make sure you rat out your neighbors so we can fine them and get more money because we're really suffering for some coinage right now" https://t.co/Bvb1Bey7VQ
— The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 18, 2020
— RightWired (@_donaldson) April 18, 2020
This.
is.
Trash. https://t.co/MdCmvuBtfc
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 18, 2020
Encouraging people to turn on each other, and punishing individuals for the failures of the state. What a solution.
— jolan bogdan (@BogdanJolan) April 18, 2020
— Jesse Bowman (@jessepbowman) April 18, 2020
Suffice to say, many wouldn’t comply with the mayor’s latest snitch initiative.
— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 18, 2020
— TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) April 18, 2020
Enough said.