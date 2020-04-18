With many areas in the United States still under “stay at home” orders and with schools also closed in those areas, “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill made the following observation:

Last month was the first March without a school shooting in 18 years.

That's it. That's the tweet. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2020

Dana Loesch decided to use that as a teachable moment:

In March alone background checks for gun purchases set a new record — the highest in a single month since the BGC system was created. Thanks for confirming that guns aren’t the issue. https://t.co/Eja1yWtWgA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 17, 2020

Well, there it is!

Cannot add more. Perfect https://t.co/iS2EsN57N1 — Cantina Maven #ReleasetheJJcut (@CantinaMaven) April 18, 2020

Well done Luke Skywalker! Great point. Guns are not the problem. — Ed Buccigross (@EMBtrout) April 17, 2020

18 years. Whew I guess it isn’t all Trump’s fault — Emil Prohorchuck (@EProhorchuck) April 17, 2020

The Force is VERY strong in @DLoesch! She literally just took out a Jedi with a single tweet. https://t.co/aacB7quC1y — Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) April 17, 2020

Also, what an odd endorsement of homeschooling. — Hannibal (@HannibalML) April 17, 2020

Right?