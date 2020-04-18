With many areas in the United States still under “stay at home” orders and with schools also closed in those areas, “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill made the following observation:
Last month was the first March without a school shooting in 18 years.
That's it. That's the tweet.
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2020
Dana Loesch decided to use that as a teachable moment:
In March alone background checks for gun purchases set a new record — the highest in a single month since the BGC system was created. Thanks for confirming that guns aren’t the issue. https://t.co/Eja1yWtWgA
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 17, 2020
Well, there it is!
