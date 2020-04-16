The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is adjourned until early next month, but the first round of funding that was passed as a rescue package for small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns has already expired:

The SBA has officially exhausted the funds available for its emergency small business lending program: pic.twitter.com/kESMMvBexn — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 16, 2020

The head of the SBA under OBAMA is blasting Democrats' obstruction to #PaycheckProtectionProgram funding: "Congress has to act as soon as possible: What I’m saying is: Number one, get the money replenished.” https://t.co/JRyCHURVBR — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) April 16, 2020

During an online Q & A session, Pelosi was asked to explain something to small business owners. The result was some stuttering with some BS sprinkled in:

Nancy Pelosi struggles, near speechless when asked to “explain to those small businesses” why she is blocking more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram pic.twitter.com/akrAbf43PT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020

No amount of spin from Pelosi can distract from the Democrats and their shameless political games while people face financial ruin.

Hey @SpeakerPelosi You are the reason Trump will be re-elected. Thanks. https://t.co/nsbs50Mglm — AnnieG (@g_analytical) April 16, 2020

The #PaycheckProtectionProgram ran out of cash today. The Dems blocked more funding.

There are 11k+ small businesses in #PA17. Many are struggling to survive.@ConorLambPA has been silent. Unreal. Even as people fight for their lives his loyalty to @SpeakerPelosi is absolute. https://t.co/5QuJfvcxGX — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 16, 2020

Maybe Pelosi should have offered another tour of her freezer before trying to answer.