No matter how crazy things get in the world, news consumers can always count on CNN to keep the focus on what’s important. Here’s today’s offering:
If you follow Ivanka on social media, you immediately get the sense that she is trying to project herself as just an average person.
Here she is on a date night with Jared!
Here she is wearing a fleece — and without makeup!https://t.co/Q1iAAAZvzy
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 16, 2020
News the country can use at this crucial moment in time! *Eye roll*
Are you seriously that desperate?
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 16, 2020
Thanks for providing further evidence that CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/z6nMSZdp2l
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 16, 2020
The list of evidence is long indeed.
Are you doing okay?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020
Since your fortunate enough to have a job, could you do something that isn't useless and pointless.
— Chinese Quality Control Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 16, 2020
You got’em now, Chris.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 16, 2020
But enough about Ivanka Trump “trying to project herself as just an average person”…
And now we take you to Liz Warren drinking a beer in her kitchen. https://t.co/FEbLOrYm7C
— BT (@back_ttys) April 16, 2020
And then to Nancy Pelosi showing off her expensive freezers and frozen dessert stash.
And Nancy with her $24,000 freezer and $200 worth of fancy ice cream. They're all just like us.
— AnonymousInTexas (@namerankssn) April 16, 2020
THIS. Is CNN.