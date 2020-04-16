No matter how crazy things get in the world, news consumers can always count on CNN to keep the focus on what’s important. Here’s today’s offering:

If you follow Ivanka on social media, you immediately get the sense that she is trying to project herself as just an average person. Here she is on a date night with Jared! Here she is wearing a fleece — and without makeup!https://t.co/Q1iAAAZvzy — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 16, 2020

News the country can use at this crucial moment in time! *Eye roll*

Are you seriously that desperate? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 16, 2020

Thanks for providing further evidence that CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/z6nMSZdp2l — RBe (@RBPundit) April 16, 2020

The list of evidence is long indeed.

Are you doing okay? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020

Since your fortunate enough to have a job, could you do something that isn't useless and pointless. — Chinese Quality Control Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 16, 2020

You got’em now, Chris. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 16, 2020

But enough about Ivanka Trump “trying to project herself as just an average person”…

And now we take you to Liz Warren drinking a beer in her kitchen. https://t.co/FEbLOrYm7C — BT (@back_ttys) April 16, 2020

And then to Nancy Pelosi showing off her expensive freezers and frozen dessert stash.

And Nancy with her $24,000 freezer and $200 worth of fancy ice cream. They're all just like us. — AnonymousInTexas (@namerankssn) April 16, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.