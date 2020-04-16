No matter how crazy things get in the world, news consumers can always count on CNN to keep the focus on what’s important. Here’s today’s offering:

News the country can use at this crucial moment in time! *Eye roll*

The list of evidence is long indeed.

But enough about Ivanka Trump “trying to project herself as just an average person”…

And then to Nancy Pelosi showing off her expensive freezers and frozen dessert stash.

THIS. Is CNN.

