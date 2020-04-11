In certain states all around the country, many are under “shelter at home” orders, with Michigan’s governor going as far to even ban travel from one home to another owned by the same person.
But according to NBC News, some celebrities aren’t feeling quite as trapped and have been fleeing cities to wait out the outbreak in flyover country:
Celebrities are fleeing urban coronavirus hotspots for Wyoming, Montana and other Western rural regions, a move experts are criticizing as dangerous to those who live in those areas year-round. https://t.co/GbTJ1N3Eo7
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 11, 2020