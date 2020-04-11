In certain states all around the country, many are under “shelter at home” orders, with Michigan’s governor going as far to even ban travel from one home to another owned by the same person.

But according to NBC News, some celebrities aren’t feeling quite as trapped and have been fleeing cities to wait out the outbreak in flyover country:

As you might have guessed, that story brought with it a lot of opinions.

There always seem to be two different sets of rules: One for the rich and famous, and the other for the rubes.

Before long hopefully the virus will go away and celebs will get back to lecturing everybody about climate change while aboard their private jets.

