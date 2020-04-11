As we mentioned earlier, the coronavirus outbreak has caused some local politicians to go out of their way to prove Orwell correct. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is helping prove that some Democrats don’t believe there’s any severe problem that can’t be solved by banning things. So far the list of items that are forbidden from being purchased (even though the rest of the store that you’re in remains open) includes infant car seats and garden seeds:

People in Michigan are also forbidden from driving between two residences that they own:

Two activities that can certainly be done while maintaining proper social distancing are landscaping and golf, and those things are — you guessed it — also forbidden:

And if you want to spend your “stay at home” time getting some painting or flooring projects done, don’t even think about it!

The stupidity is a bit much:

Some say Whitmer’s working hard to stay on Joe Biden’s VP shortlist, but it could backfire:

If Biden were to choose Whitmer it would be because winning Michigan will be crucial to election victory, but it would be an even bolder strategy if Whitmer succeeds in angering the entire state.

So true.

So what’s next?

We’d laugh if we didn’t actually think she might do that.

