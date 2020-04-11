As we mentioned earlier, the coronavirus outbreak has caused some local politicians to go out of their way to prove Orwell correct. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is helping prove that some Democrats don’t believe there’s any severe problem that can’t be solved by banning things. So far the list of items that are forbidden from being purchased (even though the rest of the store that you’re in remains open) includes infant car seats and garden seeds:

Per order from @GovWhitmer, people in Michigan are now banned from purchasing a new baby car seat in stores. This is dangerous and this order needs clarification immediately. #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/hlWNab6OTY — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) April 11, 2020

People in Michigan are also forbidden from driving between two residences that they own:

Gov. Whitmer is asking for another sacrifice: Don't travel to your summer home or cottage.https://t.co/53wkc9qk0M — WNDU (@WNDU) April 11, 2020

Two activities that can certainly be done while maintaining proper social distancing are landscaping and golf, and those things are — you guessed it — also forbidden:

"They are not necessary to sustain life. To be candid, just by engaging in it can expose people to risk, serious risk," Whitmer said of golf and landscaping. https://t.co/A3pt5iifVY — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 9, 2020

And if you want to spend your “stay at home” time getting some painting or flooring projects done, don’t even think about it!

The stupidity is a bit much:

Hey @ACLU, is this thing on? Are you at some point going to fight this nonsense? Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/kR1xZC0rKa — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 11, 2020

Some say Whitmer’s working hard to stay on Joe Biden’s VP shortlist, but it could backfire:

Gardening happens to be great solitary activity to promote social distancing. But Whitmer for VP! https://t.co/jXa7i05Mvk — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) April 11, 2020

If Biden were to choose Whitmer it would be because winning Michigan will be crucial to election victory, but it would be an even bolder strategy if Whitmer succeeds in angering the entire state.

This is STUPID. What embarrassing leadership. https://t.co/1mmiCsdAFN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 11, 2020

People are less likely to follow guidelines when they see idiotic stuff like this. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 11, 2020

So true.

Ok, I’m trying to be a positive human, but this is insane. @GovWhitmer banned travel between 2 homes – THAT YOU PERSONALLY OWN – in Michigan. That’s hilarious. I’d love to see that law enforced. How much you want to bet there’s dozens of legislators defying that ordinance? — Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) April 10, 2020

I think Governor Whitmer has crossed the line with her latest order. Telling people they can’t travel to their own homes, and banning the sale of non-essential goods doesn’t impact health, but just controls. And Biden has her on his short list? https://t.co/aTLIoGQuaw — Doug Haynam (@DGHaynam) April 11, 2020

Whitmer really killed it with this one. https://t.co/7onXDgri9l — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 11, 2020

So what’s next?

BREAKING: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer bans travel between rooms in your house — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 11, 2020

We’d laugh if we didn’t actually think she might do that.