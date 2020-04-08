By now you’re well aware that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gone out of her way to try and politicize the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan (the Detroit News recently called her out for it). But Whitmer’s not the only political official in Michigan playing progressive politics with COVID-19. Here’s Michigan Attorney General Dana Essel with a message for “white folks”:

The high rates of infection and death within our African-American population from #COVIDー19 is staggering and horrific. It further establishes how AA’s are treated like garbage when it comes to equal opportunity and access to health care, housing, education and employment. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) April 7, 2020

I just can’t hear about one more black health care worker, police officer or bus driver die while getting a barrage of complaints from white folks outraged because they can’t go golfing. https://t.co/PfpYOYdDeh — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) April 8, 2020

So it’s come to this?

I don't care what you think about the sentiment, this is not OK from a state AG.. Incredibly tone deaf and dangerous sweeping generalizations. https://t.co/oAJpg1srfZ — MLems31 (@Lems31M) April 8, 2020

Not that she’ll care.

Dear @TwitchyTeam I don't know if a really dumb tweet from the MI State Attorney General warrants an article by you guys, but it's certainly getting some buzz here. https://t.co/aQsW9ZJysb — Bob Goniea (pronounced Gahn-yay) (@rjgoniea) April 8, 2020

It definitely deserved to be highlighted.

We try to avoid politics here, but this is a shameful, racist message from our state AG. I could write volumes in response, but won’t. For shame, Dana. https://t.co/qLEfgrCGGt — Michigan Golf Live (@mglbill) April 8, 2020

“The White Folks”? You have to be kidding me? — Gary Smithson (@gsgolfpro72) April 8, 2020

1) People of all races golf.

2) What incredibly bizarre messaging. https://t.co/fNAwrqzogf — Spartan Rob 🥓 (@RobertJMorelli) April 8, 2020

“ White Folks”…….Wow. Michigan’s Attorney General should immediately be held accountable because of her racist tweet. Virus politics are an embarrassment to our cities, states, and country. Lansing has the power to help people of all races fight the virus, not the golfers. https://t.co/rWRe6oOB99 — HUGE (@Hugeshow) April 8, 2020

Shame on you. Seriously. You should be embarrassed. People of all races are dying. You should resign. — Brad Davis (@BradDavis24) April 8, 2020

This shows what kind of person you are @dananessel~ I guess people wanting healthy activities are racist in your simple mind~ Youre an embarrassment to yourself- this state and @GovWhitmer Are people who want to save their jobs and businesses racist too? https://t.co/aXkeSVyQ2l — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 8, 2020

This is your brain on progressivism. https://t.co/0fgYpPHX4e — Main Street Dissident (@MainStDissident) April 8, 2020

Really?! Our AG in the great state of Michigan – I’m sure there are people of all color that are dying on the front lines, just as I am sure there are people of all color wanting to play golf. Wow – keep your racial opinions in check and do your job. https://t.co/VmyXyuyrgp — Rob Burgan (@bigezy) April 8, 2020

Wow. I’ve seen a lot of outrages comments from both sides of the aisle during the past few weeks, but this takes the cake. Nothing about this pandemic should be about race. This virus doesn’t discriminate. We’re all in this together, so stop seeking to divide! https://t.co/AEmMN296yA — Brendan Mahar (@bc_mahar) April 8, 2020

Narrator: In spite of that they kept seeking to divide.