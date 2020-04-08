Earlier today, Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, which leaves Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

The road to the presumed nomination has been a long and winding one for Biden, so here’s a look back at some of Joe’s more, er, interesting moments:

This is officially the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States pic.twitter.com/HSkarP2Vgq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2020

So that’s who the Dems are going to put up against Trump, eh? Oooo-kay.

Never thought I’d say this in a million years Congrats to Trump on being President of the United States for another 4 years https://t.co/LSuwsDzLeU — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) April 8, 2020

Well, at least the DNC has a few months to try and come up with a backup plan.

Presidential Debates are going to be so much fun pic.twitter.com/tnYSeZ8L0l — Cliff Booth (@Quentin_DJANGO) April 8, 2020

well, it’s going to be entertaining https://t.co/CzUziRyAuw — Bob O'Neill (@BobbyOchitown03) April 8, 2020

Insanity…this is even worse than Hillary…. https://t.co/zNuA4MQatt — Jonathan Smith (@RealAmericanx) April 8, 2020