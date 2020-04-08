Earlier today, Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, which leaves Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

The road to the presumed nomination has been a long and winding one for Biden, so here’s a look back at some of Joe’s more, er, interesting moments:

So that’s who the Dems are going to put up against Trump, eh? Oooo-kay.

Well, at least the DNC has a few months to try and come up with a backup plan.

