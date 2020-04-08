Earlier today, Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, which leaves Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.
The road to the presumed nomination has been a long and winding one for Biden, so here’s a look back at some of Joe’s more, er, interesting moments:
This is officially the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2020
So that’s who the Dems are going to put up against Trump, eh? Oooo-kay.
Never thought I’d say this in a million years
Congrats to Trump on being President of the United States for another 4 years https://t.co/LSuwsDzLeU
— Karim Jovian (@KJovian) April 8, 2020
Well, at least the DNC has a few months to try and come up with a backup plan.
Presidential Debates are going to be so much fun pic.twitter.com/tnYSeZ8L0l
— Cliff Booth (@Quentin_DJANGO) April 8, 2020
Oh dear! https://t.co/g2Xtfaw31f
— Artemis (@Artemis56540741) April 8, 2020
well, it’s going to be entertaining https://t.co/CzUziRyAuw
— Bob O'Neill (@BobbyOchitown03) April 8, 2020
Yikes…. https://t.co/Us88nsHdrh
— Our World is already different! (@duduelitedfs) April 8, 2020
Is he ok?#nhpolitics https://t.co/SmdmhDmFxF
— 6oh3Patriot (@6oh3Patriot) April 8, 2020
Insanity…this is even worse than Hillary…. https://t.co/zNuA4MQatt
— Jonathan Smith (@RealAmericanx) April 8, 2020
Can the debates be tomorrow please 😂 https://t.co/Kja5m9v4Kp
— Myles Gilsinger (@MylesGilsinger) April 8, 2020