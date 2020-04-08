For the second time in four years, Bernie Sanders has dropped out of a presidential race:

The announcement had Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking to Twitter to thank the Vermont socialist:

While Warren was thanking Sanders, the news had President Trump thanking Warren:

OOF.

Warren will be heap big angered by Trump’s tweet.

Pass the popcorn!

Tags: 2020 campaignBernie SandersDonald TrumpElizabeth Warren