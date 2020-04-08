For the second time in four years, Bernie Sanders has dropped out of a presidential race:

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive standard-bearer whose campaigns for the Oval Office have helped usher in a left-leaning movement within segments of the Democratic party, suspends his 2020 bid. https://t.co/JL8r00aAca pic.twitter.com/F85vHajimg — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

The announcement had Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking to Twitter to thank the Vermont socialist:

Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

While Warren was thanking Sanders, the news had President Trump thanking Warren:

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

OOF.

Find the lie. I dare you. https://t.co/zjrvvVNPNL — Nikola (@niktaylorde) April 8, 2020

Warren will be heap big angered by Trump’s tweet.

Trump just says it plainly here — the persistent "Bernie was robbed" talk is about demotivating Sanders supporters from voting for Joe Biden this fall. He doesn't need them to vote Republican but if enough of them stay home or vote third party he can get four more years. https://t.co/kq7ycUzMoc — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 8, 2020

Sources close to my eyes reading this tweet tell me Trump will try to exploit resentment and suspicion among some Bernie Sanders supporters to peel them off from Biden and/or keep them home. https://t.co/liVi3gmpaf — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) April 8, 2020

Pass the popcorn!