The coronavirus pandemic has obviously been a huge financial hit to the economies of so many countries, and the United Nations is also reportedly very concerned (no doubt about the future of the United Nations):

U.N. official warns of "dire" financial crisis due to coronavirus in leaked documents https://t.co/mnNjQhb0MT pic.twitter.com/jabLUxna0i — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020

As usual, the tiny violins come out when we’re talking about the United Nations:

You mean the same UN that added communist China to its human rights council. — Pamela Murphey (@pmurphey47) April 6, 2020

That’s the one!

When people find out you aren't essential: https://t.co/7AUB53hH1p — mitrebox (@mitrebox) April 6, 2020

The “crisis” the U.N. is most worried about is their own bottom line, naturally.

Tough to sneak one by these folks https://t.co/6GBgtCgJGH — Danny Roach (@DannyRoach17) April 6, 2020

Shut it down once and for all https://t.co/WVEsfzcvec — LiberalDelusion (@Liberalism1984) April 6, 2020

Isn't this the network that posted a video of a crisis actor posing as a "nurse" who quit because the hospital wouldn't let her wear face protection when working with a Covid 19 patient? We. Don't. Trust. Anything. You. Put. Out. There. None of it. https://t.co/DseVwxqlZh — Maria Corn Pop Teresa (@MariaTeresa0632) April 6, 2020

Why yes. Yes it is.

Hold my beer…..the Dems will include a UN bailout in their next COVID response bill. https://t.co/BwFdLTgrIA — OD (@Ol_Des) April 6, 2020

Oh hell no! (Not that it would be surprising)