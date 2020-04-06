Did you miss this heartbreaking video yesterday of a nurse who quit her job after being told to work in a COVID19 unit with no face mask?

In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected” https://t.co/ywoSuLOPYP pic.twitter.com/S5BsnlO5nt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

WTF. This is criminal

Killing the healers as well as the sick. @realDonaldTrump is a #MurdererInChief #LiarInChief

He needs to be removed now — peter kop (@koppa63) April 6, 2020

We are seeing, in real time and in horrifying reality, the real-life consequences of having individuals in leadership positions that have no clue what it means to lead.

The historic incompetence of Donald Trump & company will be directly responsible for the deaths of thousands. — Leadership Masters (@LeadersMaster) April 5, 2020

“The historic incompetence of Donald trump & company will be directly responsible for the deaths of thousands.” This is very serious.

I'm a nurse I say BS. — Mark (@texm98) April 5, 2020

Unpossible. No one would ever make up something like that. And CBS News definitely wouldn’t just pick it up and run with it without verifying the story first. No, sirree.

Yea? Where? Did you even spend one second vetting this before publicly posting it as “news?” — Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 6, 2020

What are the chances you verified this? Find out the hospital, ask about this policy and this woman…you know, journalism. — Steph (@steph93065) April 6, 2020

Well, we’ve got some news of our own: It seems CBS News failed to do basic journalism.

This surprises you? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

Everyone should’ve seen this coming. We’ve been down this road enough times before.

Nursie Smollet. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

So it turns out this video is entirely fraudulent. https://t.co/2axIrXK4LA — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 6, 2020

Amazing how CBS news ran this without even checking out the facts on her story. Amazing. https://t.co/5ieMvZKylD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 6, 2020

The media blasts this hoax all over the internet, then they have a full-blown meltdown because Trump said the FDA "approved" hydroxychloroquine, when ACTUALLY they AUTHORIZED it. https://t.co/70YH3dpOcE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 6, 2020

Now why would our brave firefighters go and do something like that?

Really is unlike Democrat candidates to jump all over a viral celeb driven sob story for attention that turns out to be false. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

CBS’s job is done. It’s canon now. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 6, 2020

CBS News had a job to do, and they did it. That’s all that matters.

tHe MeDiA iS nOt ThE pRoBlEm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020