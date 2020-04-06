The examples of the media rushing to spin on behalf of China or to just automatically believe claims that regime has made in regards to the coronavirus in order to report that the U.S. leads the world in infections are almost countless.

Will the media spin cease now that even Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said he doesn’t believe the numbers reported by China? The comments came as Schiff was outlining hearings that will no doubt be more tired “impeachment”-focused proceedings:

House Intel Chairman doesn’t believe China’s death rate statistics https://t.co/VJyGWpPW4F — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 6, 2020

We’re guessing many reporters and anchors aren’t self-aware enough to realize that what Schiff said would mean their previous breathless reports about the U.S. surpassing China in the number of cases are completely bogus.

Shorter MSNBC: What the media’s been reporting isn’t true but we’re going to pretend not to recognize that.

I'm so old I remember when this was the stuff of racist conspiracy theories. I guess it's ok now. https://t.co/esKYk9jcFg — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 6, 2020

He’s not always wrong https://t.co/KRmo1hUuTT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2020

If you guys ever poked your head out of your bubble, you'd find that there are lots & lots of people who don't believe the Chinese data. Now your Democrat partners are starting to say it too, it's starting to creep in apparently https://t.co/luvFLDBYB8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 6, 2020

Better late than never?

NBC News shouldn't either. https://t.co/nqA9b2Uo6e — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 6, 2020

Neither should your network. https://t.co/PuUpRrcHlz — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) April 6, 2020

Only idiots believe data provided by China–Like American journalists. https://t.co/M2C0kuftjY — Rev. Ducati💬 (@Reverend_Ducati) April 6, 2020

And yet they just keep pushing the fake news over and over again.