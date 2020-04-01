Dr. Deboroah Birx said pretty much the same thing a day ago, but when it comes out of the mouth of the vice president, it’s “spin” apparently.

It’s really been astounding seeing the media try so hard to put the entire blame for the COVID-19 pandemic reaching America on President Trump, because he did too little, too late, while also absolving China of any wrongdoing — they’re doing a better job than Chinese state media themselves could ever hope of shifting the blame. Check out this piece from CNN today:

"The reality is that we could've been better off if China had been more forthcoming." VP Mike Pence sought to cast blame on the CDC and China when asked why the US was so late in understanding the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/WXznrbOv8T — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

Three CNN reporters contributed to this piece of PRC propaganda:

Vice President Mike Pence sought to cast blame on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and China Wednesday when asked why the US was so late in understanding the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic. “I will be very candid with you and say that in mid-January the CDC was still assessing that the risk of the coronavirus to the American people was low. The very first case, which was someone who had been in China — in late January around the 20th day of January,” Pence told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Pence continued: “The reality is that we could’ve been better off if China had been more forthcoming.”

Blitzer teed that up as “spin” for CNN’s all-star panel, and Gloria Borger ran with it:

Instead of airing the President's WH briefing, CNN spent their time claiming it's a "spin" for VP Mike Pence to say China's lying is to blame for the world not understanding the severity of the coronavirus. CNN is garbage. pic.twitter.com/x7M9sMFqTd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 1, 2020

Indistinguishable from CCP State TV. Shameful, really. — 🇺🇸🐘 (@SD4_US) April 1, 2020

I'm thinking it's time for CNN to furlough some of their workers. — ***Grumpy Trumpy Bear*** (@ruspawadia) April 1, 2020

On brand for @CNN — Frank Forrest 🇺🇸 (@frankmforrest) April 1, 2020

I’d rather listen to Drs. Birx and Fauci than Sanjay Gupta. — MsZuccarello (@CarmiOnTheVerge) April 1, 2020

CNN gives garbage a bad name. — Trump is Still President (@TimDelV) April 1, 2020

Please do not insult garbage with this comparison. — 😷 Don't Eat Bats 😷 (@k_ovfefe2) April 1, 2020

Are they fucking serious? They weren't taking it seriously either! They all had segments and stories about "how the flu is totally worse" — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) April 1, 2020

Here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper telling people to get a flu shot, because influenza really should be what’s freaking people out:

It’s easy to cherry pick comments like they do. Here’s Anderson Cooper on March 4th saying “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.” pic.twitter.com/h8tUeh68Ai — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

Why did CNN get it so wrong? On what were they basing their theory that the flu was a much bigger threat?

@CNN is honestly insufferable. They’re so biased and so radical in their approach to journalism that it is hard to take them seriously. Watch ABC or CBS instead. Fox, too. Even Bloomberg is more serious. @CNN is a corrupt news organization. — Alex Raileanu (@AlexPilotUSA) April 1, 2020

CNN= China News Network — Texas Forever (@saltandlightTX) April 1, 2020

They are all smiling. So happy they are a part of the charade. — StatingTheObvious (@Statingtheobvi5) April 1, 2020

Could they throw us a bone and at least put some of the blame on China?

