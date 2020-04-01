Dr. Deboroah Birx said pretty much the same thing a day ago, but when it comes out of the mouth of the vice president, it’s “spin” apparently.

It’s really been astounding seeing the media try so hard to put the entire blame for the COVID-19 pandemic reaching America on President Trump, because he did too little, too late, while also absolving China of any wrongdoing — they’re doing a better job than Chinese state media themselves could ever hope of shifting the blame. Check out this piece from CNN today:

Three CNN reporters contributed to this piece of PRC propaganda:

Vice President Mike Pence sought to cast blame on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and China Wednesday when asked why the US was so late in understanding the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be very candid with you and say that in mid-January the CDC was still assessing that the risk of the coronavirus to the American people was low. The very first case, which was someone who had been in China — in late January around the 20th day of January,” Pence told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Pence continued: “The reality is that we could’ve been better off if China had been more forthcoming.”

Blitzer teed that up as “spin” for CNN’s all-star panel, and Gloria Borger ran with it:

Here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper telling people to get a flu shot, because influenza really should be what’s freaking people out:

Why did CNN get it so wrong? On what were they basing their theory that the flu was a much bigger threat?

 

Could they throw us a bone and at least put some of the blame on China?

