Yesterday we told you that Jim Acosta conveniently forgot about Democrats who were urging citizens to go out and circulate as the coronavirus outbreak was beginning, and CNN’s chief Resistance reporter is still on the job trying to make it about Trump:

It must be nice for the Dems to know they have such friends in the White House media:

Acosta might think he’s got a big scoop there, but it was touched on during yesterday’s presser:

Trending

Additionally, Dr. Deborah Birx said if China hadn’t initially hidden the truth the rest of the world could have reacted accordingly.

Well… it is Jim Acosta we’re talking about. And has CNN been grilling other Democrats about what they were saying a couple months ago?

The mayor of New Orleans literally blamed Trump for the fact that Mardi Gras wasn’t canceled and Bill de Blasio was encouraging New Yorkers to hit the town around the same time. But we won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM to get Dem reaction.

Apparently not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJim AcostaNancy Pelosi