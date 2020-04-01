Yesterday we told you that Jim Acosta conveniently forgot about Democrats who were urging citizens to go out and circulate as the coronavirus outbreak was beginning, and CNN’s chief Resistance reporter is still on the job trying to make it about Trump:

Despite WH claims that Trump and admin did everything right in response to Coronavirus, source close to task force said tougher social distancing measures, implemented earlier in pandemic, could have blunted severity of crisis. "It might have made a difference," source tells us. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 1, 2020

It must be nice for the Dems to know they have such friends in the White House media:

BREAKING: Monday morning QB making better decisions than gameday QB https://t.co/6nLPkbZbfB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

Acosta might think he’s got a big scoop there, but it was touched on during yesterday’s presser:

Uh. Mike Pence said this yesterday DURING THE PRESS CONFERENCE. https://t.co/r7OWBJE0Wb — RBe (@RBPundit) April 1, 2020

Additionally, Dr. Deborah Birx said if China hadn’t initially hidden the truth the rest of the world could have reacted accordingly.

What is this? What am I even reading? A 10 year old could have "reported" this https://t.co/pm1QbYmZMf — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) April 1, 2020

Well… it is Jim Acosta we’re talking about. And has CNN been grilling other Democrats about what they were saying a couple months ago?

CNN, continuing to try and divide the American people and insist Trump has blood on his hands. How is this not poisonous? China, de Blasio, Pelosi, the NYC health commissioner, NYC officials, the mayor of New Orleans, etc….they all escape accountability b/c ORANGE MAN https://t.co/k3rXtfBklH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2020

The mayor of New Orleans literally blamed Trump for the fact that Mardi Gras wasn’t canceled and Bill de Blasio was encouraging New Yorkers to hit the town around the same time. But we won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM to get Dem reaction.

Source: Acosta’s reflection. — Carey Findley (@careywfindley) April 1, 2020

And once again Jim Acosta show what a compete asshat he is. Jim: wasn't Fauci's bitch slap yesterday enough?? https://t.co/kN22bZSAJU — Tim Bartels (@TimBartels13) April 1, 2020

Apparently not.