As often as we see it, we still don’t get it. News networks like CNN continually call for President Trump’s daily press briefings on the coronavirus not to be aired because there’s just no value in what the president says. But then when given the chance, the media asks Trump things like if he’d heard about the (still) unnamed White House official who allegedly called COVID-19 the “kung flu.” We mean, seriously, this should be blown up to poster size and mounted on the president’s podium:

If we asked this question of every member of the media, there would be no White House press briefings https://t.co/1jxceHMxBa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 19, 2020

The always helpful Jim Acosta, who just the other day asked the president, “What do you say to Americans who are upset with you?” before literally lifting talking points from ads from Joe Biden’s Super PAC, on Tuesday continued his hot streak by asking Trump if he thinks he “lulled” Americans into a false sense of security. Way to focus on the moment at hand, super reporter.