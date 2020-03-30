Another day, another Donald Trump COVID19 press briefing to give CNN an opportunity to throw a tantrum.
Today’s did not disappoint:
Who the hell is asking this god damn question?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2020
You know who it’s gotta be, Smug, don’t you?
Acosta being Acosta
— We The People (@Martnee777) March 30, 2020
Jim Acosta. Naturally.
Watch:
Video: HERE IT IS — Fake News Jim @Acosta gets NUKED by the President for "asking a snarky question" that does nothing to help save lives and move the country forward through this #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/Qpm0BKub2S
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 30, 2020
Trump was right to smack Acosta for that.
Stop mocking Jim Acosta, he's a journalist risking his life on the front lines.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 30, 2020
Snort.
In all seriousness, Acosta deserved to get dragged for asking such an unserious question. And what Trump started, Twitter can help finish:
Savage
— Beth Kay (@bethkayoktober) March 30, 2020
“Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?"
I think @Acosta just failed the WH Press Corps' own test.
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 30, 2020
Jim Acosta: an activist disguised as a journalist
— Jack Straw (@JackStrawNYC) March 30, 2020
There goes Jim Acosta, being an asshat again.
— Tish (@KamaainaInOC) March 30, 2020
How many people approve of the kind of spiteful, accusatory questions asked by @Acosta? What is the point of trashing Trump when we are trying to save lives here? Does @acosta not see he stands as his own accuser? That he disgraces himself? That he is WAY out of line?
— David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 30, 2020
Acosta is garbage. https://t.co/utujJIMr4i
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 30, 2020
Shoutout to @Acosta for finally showing up to a briefing so Trump could nuke him and bless all of our feeds. pic.twitter.com/s4L48V5kPl
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 30, 2020
Parting food for thought:
I would honestly like to see a poll of all Americans and specifically members of the media regarding who they think came off better in this exchange.
I would bet quite a bit that the results would show a significant divergence. https://t.co/Rv2SgIcwrq
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 30, 2020
We’ll take that bet.