Another day, another Donald Trump COVID19 press briefing to give CNN an opportunity to throw a tantrum.

Today’s did not disappoint:

Who the hell is asking this god damn question? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2020

You know who it’s gotta be, Smug, don’t you?

Acosta being Acosta — We The People (@Martnee777) March 30, 2020

Jim Acosta. Naturally.

Watch:

Video: HERE IT IS — Fake News Jim @Acosta gets NUKED by the President for "asking a snarky question" that does nothing to help save lives and move the country forward through this #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/Qpm0BKub2S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 30, 2020

Trump was right to smack Acosta for that.

Stop mocking Jim Acosta, he's a journalist risking his life on the front lines. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 30, 2020

Snort.

In all seriousness, Acosta deserved to get dragged for asking such an unserious question. And what Trump started, Twitter can help finish:

Savage — Beth Kay (@bethkayoktober) March 30, 2020

“Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?" I think @Acosta just failed the WH Press Corps' own test. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 30, 2020

Jim Acosta: an activist disguised as a journalist — Jack Straw (@JackStrawNYC) March 30, 2020

There goes Jim Acosta, being an asshat again. — Tish (@KamaainaInOC) March 30, 2020

How many people approve of the kind of spiteful, accusatory questions asked by @Acosta? What is the point of trashing Trump when we are trying to save lives here? Does @acosta not see he stands as his own accuser? That he disgraces himself? That he is WAY out of line? — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 30, 2020

Shoutout to @Acosta for finally showing up to a briefing so Trump could nuke him and bless all of our feeds. pic.twitter.com/s4L48V5kPl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 30, 2020

Parting food for thought:

I would honestly like to see a poll of all Americans and specifically members of the media regarding who they think came off better in this exchange. I would bet quite a bit that the results would show a significant divergence. https://t.co/Rv2SgIcwrq — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 30, 2020

We’ll take that bet.