Another day, another Donald Trump COVID19 press briefing to give CNN an opportunity to throw a tantrum.

Today’s did not disappoint:

You know who it’s gotta be, Smug, don’t you?

Jim Acosta. Naturally.

Watch:

Trump was right to smack Acosta for that.

Snort.

In all seriousness, Acosta deserved to get dragged for asking such an unserious question. And what Trump started, Twitter can help finish:

Parting food for thought:

We’ll take that bet.

