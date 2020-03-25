As the coronavirus spread hits New York City particularly hard, Mayor Bill de Blasio hasn’t let up on blaming President Trump for what’s happening:

Amidst all of the mayor’s attempts to blame Trump, a tweet from earlier this month is getting some fresh notice:

Nope, this isn’t aging well at all:

If de Blasio’s looking for somebody to blame maybe he should start by having somebody bring him a mirror.

The mayor’s narrative changed quickly.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the mayor to accept his share of responsibility.

