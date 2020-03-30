As we told you Monday, President Trump introduced MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at his daily press briefing about the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was an honor to be part of the coronavirus briefing today at the @WhiteHouse with our great president @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/2RdDEhOkZf — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) March 30, 2020

Lindell’s company, MyPillow, is assisting in the manufacturing of medical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak:

.@MyPillowUSA is proud to answer the Presidents call to action as we are producing much needed face masks to help protect our brave medical workers on the frontlines of this invisible war. It’s time for manufacturers across the USA to help @realdonaldtrump. #KeepAmericaSafe pic.twitter.com/jZEnuEap9N — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 26, 2020

As you might have guessed, media and other lefties lost their minds at Trump featuring Lindell at his coronavirus press conference (could there have been any other possible reaction?). Here are three examples:

Well, imagine my relief that the My Pillow guy is on the job — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says God put Trump in the White House and tells people to read the Bible while standing behind a presidential seal on government property in a clear violation of the separation of church and state. pic.twitter.com/ND7onUwQZk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 30, 2020

Greg Gutfeld took them all on in order:

Hey goofy My Pillow guy is making 50 thousand masks while this douche adds nothing to the world but his own self satisfied finger sniffing https://t.co/iHrC7Vnk7k — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 30, 2020

When you start producing 50 thousand masks a day you can go up to the podium too In the meantime sit on your fence and keep your thumb up your ass. https://t.co/RWO6chxPXQ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 30, 2020

he also aims to produce 50K hospital masks a day, but you go with this angle cuz you're desperate for likes ya hack https://t.co/GTdxOil0uj — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 31, 2020

‘Nuff said.