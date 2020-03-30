Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy, was at today’s White House COVID19 press briefing with Donald Trump.

And lefties and blue-checks are mystified at best, absolutely livid at worst.

Here’s a sample:

Yeah, what the hell is the MyPillow Guy doing at a COVID19 presser? What business does he have there?

Oh:

But let’s just ignore that part, lefties and firefighters. Guard that truth so fiercely that you don’t even reveal it to your followers!

 

But where’s the fun in that? Never let an opportunity to crap on a religious guy who likes Donald Trump, even if that guy is also working to protect and save countless lives.

