Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy, was at today’s White House COVID19 press briefing with Donald Trump.

And lefties and blue-checks are mystified at best, absolutely livid at worst.

Here’s a sample:

Why is the my pillow guy at the press conference? — Joel Braunold (@braunold) March 30, 2020

CNN cuts away from the White House coronavirus briefing when Trump invites the My Pillow guy up to the podium to talk. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 30, 2020

I’m a proponent of TV carrying Trump’s presser. But allowing corporations to use them as advertising platforms seems like the exact opposite of news. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 30, 2020

Two days ago, I tweeted this. Right now, Trump has the My Pillow guy speaking in the Rose Garden. https://t.co/tGYtidILaM — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 30, 2020

"Boy do you sell those pillows," Trump says in the Rose Garden of Mike Lindell, introducing the CEO of MyPillow and calling him a "friend." Then invites him to the microphone to speak about how he's helping the response. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 30, 2020

Mike Lindell gave $100,000 to the Trump Victory committee in 2018 https://t.co/mViNijDjjt — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 30, 2020

My Pillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 30, 2020

The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell says this: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible" pic.twitter.com/tRdlubE08u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Trump showcasing executives from all these private companies instead of talking about government efforts is a reflection of how little his administration is doing to respond to the coronavirus — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

In case you were wondering what My Pillow is doing in a time of coronavirus. https://t.co/W3ocMJe7Ym — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) March 30, 2020

Well, imagine my relief that the My Pillow guy is on the job — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

Now Trump is having the My Pillow guy speak. This is absurd. #StopAiringTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 30, 2020

Is that the my pillow guy??Do I need to turn the volume up. I was waiting for the doctors — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 30, 2020

Trump just had the My Pillow guy speak. The My Pillow Guy. These aren't press conferences to calm the American people. They're infomercials for Trump and his friends.#StopAiringTrump — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 30, 2020

Are you f cking kidding me, HE HAS THE MY PILLOW GUY ON TO SELL HIS GARBAGE PRODUCT DURING A PANDEMIC BRIEFING???!!! — Jamie O’Grady ⚡ (@JamieOGrady) March 30, 2020

Yeah, what the hell is the MyPillow Guy doing at a COVID19 presser? What business does he have there?

Oh:

.@MyPillowUSA is proud to answer the Presidents call to action as we are producing much needed face masks to help protect our brave medical workers on the frontlines of this invisible war. It’s time for manufacturers across the USA to help @realdonaldtrump. #KeepAmericaSafe pic.twitter.com/jZEnuEap9N — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 26, 2020

My Pillow Guy is making 10,000 surgical masks per day and is hoping to ramp that up to 50,000 masks per day by the end of the week. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2020

That "My Pillow Guy" repurposed his factories to produce 50,000 vital N95 masks for our healthcare heroes per day by Friday. https://t.co/K1JpDLR9be — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) March 30, 2020

But let’s just ignore that part, lefties and firefighters. Guard that truth so fiercely that you don’t even reveal it to your followers!

is manufacture masks. Manufacture masks. That’s the part you missed by turning it off. https://t.co/YoZ8avg7Fa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2020

It is very bad to give companies who are helping out attention, explained the very serious person not at all simply upset that this whole disaster isn’t able to be exploited for socialized health care https://t.co/71NmBmJJgy — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2020

The "My Pillow guy" transformed his company into a mask manufacturer to help prevent the transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus. What would you say you have done that's on par with that? https://t.co/VEqRKKvyY7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 30, 2020

Would you prefer that he did nothing but tweet? https://t.co/ravD18u8HC — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) March 30, 2020

He's repurposing My Pillow's factories and said they will be producing 50,000 N95 masks by Friday you ungrateful prick https://t.co/C37NfCv6Ia — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2020

It's weird how Aaron went out of his way to post up video of Lindell talking about Trump and prayer, but cut out the part where he talked about changing over his company to produce 50k masks a day. https://t.co/QGR7Gr140X — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 30, 2020

Imagine being so miserable with your life that you can't understand what someone who runs a major U.S.-based manufacturing company which is already producing masks to help healthcare workers can contribute to the task force. Your tweets are so helpful in this crisis, Tom. https://t.co/kKHyIq32TY — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 30, 2020

Yeah, he's just discussing how he's retooling to produce 50k masks a day to assist with the #WuhanVirus crisis. That's nothing compared to the extremely important work you're doing composing tweets recycling all the various ways you can't stand Trump. https://t.co/6DePg2K6OI — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 30, 2020

Hey goofy My Pillow guy is making 50 thousand masks while this douche adds nothing to the world but his own self satisfied finger sniffing https://t.co/iHrC7Vnk7k — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 30, 2020

Dude's actually trying to help and people are flipping out. WTF https://t.co/XIjjU3A6wy — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) March 30, 2020

Why do you mock ANYONE who would help in any way? What is wrong w/ you? People need help and we should encourage everyone to help in any way. https://t.co/rGltqBjs9d — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 30, 2020

Wow. The amount of journalists/reporters etc. turning their nose up at the My Pillow Guy. I don’t care if it’s Kermit the Frog making masks for our medical professionals. This is a GOOD THING. So unless you’re doing something to help people, sit down. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 30, 2020

The "My Pillow Guy" that you ungrateful jerks are ranting about is named @realMikeLindell and he just re-tooled his company to provide 50K face masks per day while we get through a deadly global pandemic. You don't need to thank him, but you could at least STFU about him. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 30, 2020

But where’s the fun in that? Never let an opportunity to crap on a religious guy who likes Donald Trump, even if that guy is also working to protect and save countless lives.

Lotta Twitter journos and lefties pretty upset that private companies are responding with major manufacturing assistance and getting credit for it. Lotsa snark and fake outrage. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2020

Real excited for the media to dig through the donations of every private individual who gets credit for helping in a national emergency when there’s a Democrat in office again https://t.co/8zYQVYzApy — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2020