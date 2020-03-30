Dan Bongino has already perused Twitter this morning so you don’t have to. Here’s what he found on the national media front:

“Journalists” fist-bumping each other for their bravery for asking dopey gotcha questions at a presser, after spending 3 yrs lying to American about the collusion & Ukraine hoaxes, is the most pathetic thing you’ll see on Twitter all day. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 30, 2020

And that sums things up perfectly.

If you're wondering why they're referred to as #presstitutes. https://t.co/Ia1u6CxQg9 — Resist Progressive Ideology (@Doc_JJK) March 30, 2020

It is pathetic, but only because that's what passes for journalism these days. https://t.co/YVxCf9KbLn — John P Wilkinson Jr (@83TXOCHAIR) March 30, 2020

#Sigh

***

Related:

‘Just DON’T!’ S.E. Cupp shames people for hating on the media because they’re ‘on the COVID frontlines’ and HELLO backfire

Old tweets from blue-check journos prove Marco Rubio is 100% right about media ‘glee’